All Ages Pride Day

Celebrate Pride Month at Wanderlinger at our all ages Pride Day event on Saturday, June 26th!

We will be partnering with Chattanooga Pride, with activities until 9:00PM for free!

2:30PM: In Remembrance and Celebration: Trans Visibility Candle Lighting ft LGBTQIA+ artists & speakers

4:30PM: Drag Queen Story Time with Hormona Lisa

5:30PM: Stonewall Arts & Crafts

6:30PM-9:00PM: All Ages Drag Show