Ain't No Waste Block Party

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ain’t No Waste! Block Party 2.0. 😎

The Creative Culture Collective is so excited to be putting on a day filled with music, art, and social justice. Because who doesn’t love partying for a good cause? ♻️ 🎉 The evening will feature vendors who have taken recycled materials (we’re still taking donations, DM us!) and turned them into sellable sustainable incredible art! 🎨 As well as live music featuring Pandoras Box, and friends! 🎶 We’ll also show off some trashy couture, made by local artists, in a trashy fashion show modeled by some local well-known` artists! There will also be some live interactive art installations…but you have to be there to experience it.

Come walk the green carpet with us! Let’s party for an amazing cause and reduce, reuse, and recycle in style. 👏🏻

Music Line Up!

Pandoras Box

Dos Fuegos

PYAR

Ben Lee

DJ SmoothK Swagglord Hammondsmoothk

Gerome's Electric Church Band

Cam & Cain

Juneou GodKing

Side Chick

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ain't No Waste Block Party - 2022-03-04 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ain't No Waste Block Party - 2022-03-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ain't No Waste Block Party - 2022-03-04 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ain't No Waste Block Party - 2022-03-04 17:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

February 23, 2022

Thursday

February 24, 2022

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Sunday

February 27, 2022

Monday

February 28, 2022

Tuesday

March 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours