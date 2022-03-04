× Expand Wanderlinger Creative Cultures

Ain’t No Waste! Block Party 2.0. 😎

The Creative Culture Collective is so excited to be putting on a day filled with music, art, and social justice. Because who doesn’t love partying for a good cause? ♻️ 🎉 The evening will feature vendors who have taken recycled materials (we’re still taking donations, DM us!) and turned them into sellable sustainable incredible art! 🎨 As well as live music featuring Pandoras Box, and friends! 🎶 We’ll also show off some trashy couture, made by local artists, in a trashy fashion show modeled by some local well-known` artists! There will also be some live interactive art installations…but you have to be there to experience it.

Come walk the green carpet with us! Let’s party for an amazing cause and reduce, reuse, and recycle in style. 👏🏻

Music Line Up!

Pandoras Box

Dos Fuegos

PYAR

Ben Lee

DJ SmoothK Swagglord Hammondsmoothk

Gerome's Electric Church Band

Cam & Cain

Juneou GodKing

Side Chick