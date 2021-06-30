Air Fryer 101

In Air Fryer 101, you'll not only learn tips for using your air fryer to get amazing results with prepackaged foods, you'll learn the basics of cooking from scratch in your new favorite kitchen appliance. We'll make juicy chicken, crispy fries, and a restaurant quality dessert with minimal oil and no mess! Participants will take home samples of each dish.

This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an air fryer with you. You also don't need to own a specific model.

Please note: Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.