Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

TikTok is loaded with tons of fun air fryer recipes, but do they really work? In this class, we'll test out some of the most popular air fryer recipes from TikTok and figure out how to make them just right. Mary will also share some tips to help you get the most out of your air fryer as well as some resource recommendations.

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own an air fryer.

About the teacher: 

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS - 2021-10-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS - 2021-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS - 2021-10-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS - 2021-10-27 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours