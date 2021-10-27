Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Air Fryer: TikTok Recipes

TikTok is loaded with tons of fun air fryer recipes, but do they really work? In this class, we'll test out some of the most popular air fryer recipes from TikTok and figure out how to make them just right. Mary will also share some tips to help you get the most out of your air fryer as well as some resource recommendations.

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own an air fryer.

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.