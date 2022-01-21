A gentle children’s book with a supposed hidden message—a black rabbit marries a white rabbit—stirs the passions of a segregationist state senator and a no-nonsense librarian in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama, in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s upcoming production of Kenneth Jones’ ALABAMA STORY. The show opens Friday, January 21, and runs through Sunday, February 6.
Alabama Story
to
Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
We Try Wednesday On Big FM
Friday
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessFind Your Transformative Passion in the New Year (Online)
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show Opening Reception
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsChattacon
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCampChilla presents Deadman and Souljunk
-
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessIntroduction to Intuition
-
-
Business & Career Education & LearningMicrosoft Excel Formulas Online Bootcamp
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDragRave with Mystery Box
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Monday
-
Outdoor This & ThatMLK Day of Service
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRead Southall Band
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal And Friends
-
Wednesday
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsNeil Chaput de Saintonge and Drew Lefebrve
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyCSO String Quintet
-