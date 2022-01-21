Alabama Story

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A gentle children’s book with a supposed hidden message—a black rabbit marries a white rabbit—stirs the passions of a segregationist state senator and a no-nonsense librarian in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama, in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s upcoming production of Kenneth Jones’ ALABAMA STORY. The show opens Friday, January 21, and runs through Sunday, February 6.

Theater & Dance
