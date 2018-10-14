Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop

An Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop in Coordination with the Museum Center at 5ive Points, Cleveland, Tennessee
Sunday, October 14th, 2018: Deadline to sign up is August 15th!
A casual Fall stroll through Cleveland will provide artists with views to sketch. Discussions of the history of our Ocoee Region will provide inspiration as participants paint in a
plein air fashion in dry brush and preliminary watercolor methods.
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to follow
LIMITED 15 SPACES
Costs: $150 museum members; $195 non-members
($75 DEPOSIT Required)
Students: $100
TIME: 1:30-5:00pm
Contact us to sign up or for more information:
thegallery@shuptrines.com
423.266.4453