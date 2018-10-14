Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop

to Google Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 iCalendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311

An Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop in Coordination with the Museum Center at 5ive Points, Cleveland, Tennessee

Sunday, October 14th, 2018: Deadline to sign up is August 15th!

A casual Fall stroll through Cleveland will provide artists with views to sketch. Discussions of the history of our Ocoee Region will provide inspiration as participants paint in a

plein air fashion in dry brush and preliminary watercolor methods.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to follow

LIMITED 15 SPACES

Costs: $150 museum members; $195 non-members

($75 DEPOSIT Required)

Students: $100

TIME: 1:30-5:00pm

Contact us to sign up or for more information:

thegallery@shuptrines.com

423.266.4453

Info
Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
4232664453
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00 iCalendar - Alan Shuptrine Art Stroll and Watercolor Workshop - 2018-10-14 13:30:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours