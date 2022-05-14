× Expand Rachelle Haddock Artist, Alan Shuptrine Extreme Watercolor Boot Camp Class!

Join renowned watercolor artist, Alan Shuptrine on Saturday, May 14th for an Extreme Watercolor Boot Camp! Shuptrine will cover an array of subject matter and techniques in order to provide a fun extensive and immersive class. Each hour will be the opportunity to learn something new! This workshop is for anyone who has ever been intimidated by watercolor and is interested in learning multiple methods necessary to create water media compositions from figures to landscapes. Space is limited to allow for individual guidance.

There will be a break for lunch and class fee includes a small box lunch (fee is non-refundable). Please call (423) 266-4453 or email rachelle@shuptrines.com for questions and to reserve your spot as space is limited!

Following the class, join Alan on the patio of Scottie's on the River (located in the hotel) for cocktail hour!

*The Springhill Suites is graciously offering a discounted rate for rooms for those traveling into Chattanooga for this class! For room reservations, call the hotel at 423-834-9300 and make sure to ask for Tyler Blayless or Jerry Bettis.