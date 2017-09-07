Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration

to Google Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

On Thursday, September 7th, Artist Alan Shuptrine will be on hand for a book signing of the Artist Catalogue and a watercolor demonstration at Star Line Books, located at 1467 Market St Suite 106, 37402. The event will take place from 6:00pm-8:00pm. The catalogue features images of Shuptrine’s watercolor paintings from his museum exhibition, which is currently on display at The Tennessee State Museum, in downtown Nashville. The catalogue, Alan Shuptrine: Appalachian Watercolors of the Serpentine Chain, celebrates the connections between the people living along the Appalachian Mountains with their cultural and historical counterparts in the British Isles. Serving as a monument to the mountain people, this art collection and Artist Catalogue will help preserve their heritage and traditions for future generations. Prose by New York Times best-selling author Sharyn McCrumb.

The paintings will be on display until October 1, 2017, and then it will travel in 2018 to: The Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Georgia; The Huntsville Museum of Art in Huntsville, Alabama; and The Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Star Line Books is Chattanooga’s only independent bookstore, devoted to its customers and all their reading needs, since 2015.

Info
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-777-5629
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration - 2017-09-07 18:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours