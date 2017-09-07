Alan Shuptrine at Star Line Books: Book signing and watercolor demonstration

On Thursday, September 7th, Artist Alan Shuptrine will be on hand for a book signing of the Artist Catalogue and a watercolor demonstration at Star Line Books, located at 1467 Market St Suite 106, 37402. The event will take place from 6:00pm-8:00pm. The catalogue features images of Shuptrine’s watercolor paintings from his museum exhibition, which is currently on display at The Tennessee State Museum, in downtown Nashville. The catalogue, Alan Shuptrine: Appalachian Watercolors of the Serpentine Chain, celebrates the connections between the people living along the Appalachian Mountains with their cultural and historical counterparts in the British Isles. Serving as a monument to the mountain people, this art collection and Artist Catalogue will help preserve their heritage and traditions for future generations. Prose by New York Times best-selling author Sharyn McCrumb.

The paintings will be on display until October 1, 2017, and then it will travel in 2018 to: The Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Georgia; The Huntsville Museum of Art in Huntsville, Alabama; and The Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Star Line Books is Chattanooga’s only independent bookstore, devoted to its customers and all their reading needs, since 2015.