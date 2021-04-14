Alan Wyatt Trio: Wednesday Jazz Online

It’s the second Wednesday of the month and Alan Wyatt and Shawn Perkinson are playing at Barking Legs? They are supposed to play the first Wednesday, you say? And it’s supposed to be a quartet, not a trio. Well, for the moment, we’re still not in a position to resume “normal”! Let’s be thankful that we can add bassist David Schwab to the superb Wyatt-Perkinson duo. You won’t be disappointed! Unfortunately, we’re still limited to the online platform, but with our new, 3-camera capability, the experience is almost like being with us in the theater.

Event by Barking Legs Theater