The Alchemy of Poetry

This workshop is to explore the healing and magical properties of Poetry. Three poems from a Black poet will be read and talked through to expose their power to heal, comfort, convict and motivate.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/2/18/the-alchemy-of-poetry

The Poet:

Morgan Parker

Books:

There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyonce

Magical Negro

The Poems selected are: (Listed in order as the books)

"Afro" (page 22)

"These Are Dangerous Times, Man"

“I TOLD MY THERAPIST I TRIED TO MEDITATE AND SHE LAUGHED”

Read each poem before the workshop. Pick out words or phrases that standout to you. We share these thoughts as we move through the discussion. There will be some prompts to help us write from the inspiration of the conversation.

This event is in celebration of Black History Month.

About the facilitator:

Erika Roberts’ artistry began 36 years ago in elementary school. Erika was introduced to poetry in the 5th grade. As a kid, she realized that she had a gift for words. She played with them like kids in dirt, absolutely covered. She also noticed that she had a great relationship with creativity. It moved her to use words in ways that the reader could feel her vision. Erika doesn’t just create art but she is art. She sees art as a way to communicate. It has its own language. She is inspired by love, life and brilliant laughing. Having a collaborative spirit is crucial to her as we build communities of artists.