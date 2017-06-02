Alecia Vera Buckles: Gunk Heads

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This Friday! Don't miss errSpace's (Swine ) first solo exhibition opening! The ever talented Alecia Vera has been working hard all Memorial Day weekend and will be debuting a whole boat-load of new work since the storm that destroyed much of her work at The Chattanooga Market.

Join us + the Artist (in attendance) from 6 - 8pm to celebrate artistic diligence in the face of adversity!

Alecia's illustrations of unabashed ladies are fun, whimsical, and outright honest to themselves; much like the artist. Adorned with fierce fashion stylings, topped with peeled acrylic paint for that 'gunk' effect, reminding us all to live life and not to sweat the little things.

