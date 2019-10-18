The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is proud to announce its Inaugural Gala featuring Alison Krauss on October 18th at the Tivoli Theatre! This first-ever event will provide an opportunity for our community to support the Tivoli Theatre Foundation and the work it does to restore and promote our historic venues!
