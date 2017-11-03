All Aboard for Sculpture

Celebrate Sculpture Fields aboard the Tennessee Valley Museum Train

Catch the Tennessee Valley Museum Train at Sculpture Fields, 1800 Polk St. on Nov. 3 from 5:30 until 11 p.m. for the fifth annual fundraiser for the 33-acre Sculpture Fields, one of the largest in the Southeast.

Guests will begin the evening with cocktails and music in the park, board the train for a four-course dinner and return to an after-hours party that includes music, dance and a light show in the park.

Tickets are $250 with limited seating available. Reservations: 423-266-7288, clifford@sculpturefields.org or www.sculpturefields.org.