All Aboard for Sculpture

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Celebrate Sculpture Fields aboard the Tennessee Valley Museum Train

Catch the Tennessee Valley Museum Train at Sculpture Fields, 1800 Polk St. on Nov. 3 from 5:30 until 11 p.m. for the fifth annual fundraiser for the 33-acre Sculpture Fields, one of the largest in the Southeast.

Guests will begin the evening with cocktails and music in the park, board the train for a four-course dinner and return to an after-hours party that includes music, dance and a light show in the park.

Tickets are $250 with limited seating available. Reservations: 423-266-7288, clifford@sculpturefields.org or www.sculpturefields.org.

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
