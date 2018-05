The Bach Choir concludes it's 3rd Barnett & Company Cantata Series with an all-Bach program celebrating Pentecost on Sunday on May 20 at 4 p.m., at Christ Church Episcopal (663 Douglas Street).

The program includes two festive choral works: Cantata No 74 for Pentecost Sunday and the Motet "Praise the Lord All Ye Nations". The concert also features a solo by the talented young Chattanooga violinist Hayden Daniel.