Cats, dogs, birds, iguanas, pigs, or sloths! In this two-day workshop, Cindy Procious will lead students through the process of sketching and painting their own beloved pet. The class will cover drawing, value, color, and edges in order to create a realistic and expressive pet portrait. Students will learn how to paint fur (or scales or feathers) and life-like eyes using direct and indirect painting techniques. Through demonstration and individual instruction in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, students will be guided through the entire process from the first drawing on the canvas to the finishing flourishes.
All Creatures Great and Small | Pet Portraits
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCrooked Wits
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & FamilyInsideOut Land
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatScenic City Mud Run
-
Festivals & FairsChattanooga Readers and Writers Fair
Sunday
-
This & ThatRepticon Chattanooga
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Van Winkle
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
This & ThatChattanooga Big Dig
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJosh Kiser
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsLend Me Your Ear Exhibit
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessHunger Action Day
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Education & LearningEffective Workforce Planning
-