All Creatures Great and Small | Pet Portraits

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Cats, dogs, birds, iguanas, pigs, or sloths!  In this two-day workshop, Cindy Procious will lead students through the process of sketching and painting their own beloved pet.   The class will cover drawing, value, color, and edges in order to create a realistic and expressive pet portrait. Students will learn how to paint fur (or scales or feathers) and life-like eyes using direct and indirect painting techniques.  Through demonstration and individual instruction in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, students will be guided through the entire process from the first drawing on the canvas to the finishing flourishes.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
