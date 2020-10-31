All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco

Disco might be dead, but we're bringing it back to the land of the living.

Looking for a wicked fun way to spend your Halloween night? Look no further. For one night only, Moonlight Roller is transforming The Signal into an ultra-groovy skate spot to bring you the All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco. Come skate, shake, and roll with us under the full moonlight on Saturday October 31st, 2020.

We’ll have a special guest appearance by professional roller skater Danielle Hawkins, an LED light show (on wheels), and of course, a live performance by local artist Bbymutha for your viewing pleasure.

Don’t skate? We don’t hate! Our events are crafted for everyone, on or off wheels.

You won't want to miss out on an unforgettable night of live music, skate rentals, costume contests, food, and drinks.

Roller skate rentals will be available for an additional fee of $10.

In order to prioritize public safety, we will have two skate session with limited availability;

7:00PM-9:00PM: 18+ (DJ ONLY)

10:00PM-1:00AM: 21+ (DJ + BBYMUTHA PERFORMANCE)

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.*

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco - 2020-10-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco - 2020-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco - 2020-10-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco - 2020-10-31 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Wednesday

November 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours