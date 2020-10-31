All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco

Disco might be dead, but we're bringing it back to the land of the living.

Looking for a wicked fun way to spend your Halloween night? Look no further. For one night only, Moonlight Roller is transforming The Signal into an ultra-groovy skate spot to bring you the All Hallow's Eve Roller Disco. Come skate, shake, and roll with us under the full moonlight on Saturday October 31st, 2020.

We’ll have a special guest appearance by professional roller skater Danielle Hawkins, an LED light show (on wheels), and of course, a live performance by local artist Bbymutha for your viewing pleasure.

Don’t skate? We don’t hate! Our events are crafted for everyone, on or off wheels.

You won't want to miss out on an unforgettable night of live music, skate rentals, costume contests, food, and drinks.

Roller skate rentals will be available for an additional fee of $10.

In order to prioritize public safety, we will have two skate session with limited availability;

7:00PM-9:00PM: 18+ (DJ ONLY)

10:00PM-1:00AM: 21+ (DJ + BBYMUTHA PERFORMANCE)

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.*