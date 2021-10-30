All Hallows’ Eve Farm Fest

Join us on the farm for an afternoon of “all things FALL.”
- Hayrides (included in gate fee)
- Costume Contest (included in gate fee/judging at 3pm)
- Pumpkin Patch + carving stations (free to carve with purchase of pumpkin)
- Battle of the Barn (chili competition/ticket required)
- Vendors
- Scarecrow Voting (included in gate fee)
- Caramel Apples
- + More
If you would like to be a vendor, fill out the following application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMf72UW7uWvMybH-j9EKxxpKc05asEcOMCZfWpA-8jv_2Tkg/viewform?usp=sf_link.
If you would like to volunteer, please sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D45AFAF28A4F4C43-allhallows