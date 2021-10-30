All Hallows’ Eve Farm Fest

Join us on the farm for an afternoon of “all things FALL.”

Hayrides (included in gate fee)

Costume Contest (included in gate fee/judging at 3pm)

Pumpkin Patch + carving stations (free to carve with purchase of pumpkin)

Battle of the Barn (chili competition/ticket required)

Vendors

Scarecrow Voting (included in gate fee)

Caramel Apples

+ More

If you would like to be a vendor, fill out the following application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMf72UW7uWvMybH-j9EKxxpKc05asEcOMCZfWpA-8jv_2Tkg/viewform?usp=sf_link.

If you would like to volunteer, please sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D45AFAF28A4F4C43-allhallows