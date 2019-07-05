All That Blooms and Grows Opening Reception

During the month of July, In-Town Gallery features “All That Blooms and Grows”, a joint show by potter Laurie Graham and painter Julie Turner. Their love of nature and of Chattanooga’s colorful and textured landscapes are the inspiration for their artistic creations. This show combines Graham’s creative and often whimsical pottery with Turner’s dramatic large scale paintings, resulting in a feast for the eye and the imagination! “All That Blooms and Grows” is on display through the month of July with a reception July 5th, 5-8 pm.

Potter Laurie Graham received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University Appalachian Center for Crafts. Although she has worked in other media, she says, “After my first clay class I knew I was called to be a potter.” She loves the way clay feels in her hands and creates her pottery on both the wheel and by hand building. Not feeling bound to a narrow approach when working in clay, she will often press leaves and other organic materials into the clay as part of the creative process. Whether it’s a 3D face on a flower pot or a painted sunflower, all are intended to bring joy to those who experience her work.

Examples of Graham’s whimsical way with pottery are seen in her bowl which seems more a large joyous sunflower than pottery, or the lidded vessel decorated with a delightful little fish. Both are fully functional items for home use but in Graham’s world utility can also be fun!

Julie Turner’s passion for art started at age five with drawings she made to adorn her love letters to Elvis. Throughout her life she continued creating art in her free time even as she pursued a successful corporate career. However, Turner truly began following her journey as an artist after surviving breast cancer. Largely self-taught as a fine artist, in 2003 she began taking art workshops at the studios of artists she admires. “My life experiences,” she says, “and my study of the perspectives of other artists helped me to see my subjects in a new way and to translate this vision into highly personal paintings”. Her artwork centers on subjects meant to bring joy and a sense of wonder to the viewer. “I’m obsessed with clouds and exploring various landscapes,” she says, “and although I can’t seem to keep a plant alive, I love to paint flowers from life.”

And flowers truly come to life in Turner’s striking paintings. Rich in color, boldly stated, and brimming with energy, she paints her subjects in a dynamic style that communicates her fascination with nature. The colors and brushstrokes in her “Lilies” swirl on the canvas and in her painting “Peonies”, we see a flower standing front and center challenging the viewer with its uniqueness.

Please join Laurie and Julie at the opening reception for “All That Blooms and Grows” on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5-8pm.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram!