Alla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are thrilled to have Los Angeles-based artist, Sean Cheetham back at the atelier in 2020.  This three-day workshop will focus on learning to paint a portrait from life in oil.  Sean uses a very distinct palette, called a “mud-Palette” when working. This palette will be discussed extensively throughout the workshop.  The benefits of working with this palette are value and color control.  Through a simple step-by-step process to portrait painting, Sean will discuss harmony and unity in your final piece, composition, drawing, likeness, organizing your palette, color mixing, value, edges, and producing a completed portrait.  Model fee is included in the workshop fee.

There will be a one-hour lunch break each day.  Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy plenty of options in our southside neighborhood.

For students traveling from out of town, please contact us if you need help with accommodation recommendations.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
