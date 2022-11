× Expand RCC Artwalk

The Alley Artwalk Project is a one of kind experience where you can vote on your favorite mannequin art piece!

This free family-friendly event is open for all to enjoy in Cooper's Alley where you can experience art, music and entertainment!

Presented by Tob.Art and sponsored by River City Company, ArtsBuild, Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas and the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance