On the first Thursdays of the month this spring, check out Chattanooga’s newest reason to be happy at Alley Hour sponsored by HUTTON, Market City Center, Tinker Ma, Inc. and Lamp Post Properties. While Alley Hour will fill Cooper’s Alley with live music, businesses along the corridor will feature alley hour specials.

Make sure to visit Burns Tobacconist Downtown, The Mad Priest London Calling, Bantam + Biddy Chattanooga, Chattanooga Billiard Club Downtown and Cadence Coffee Co. We'll be sharing their Alley Hour weekly specials with you in the event discussion.

Live Music in the Alley

4/4 Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

5/2 Spinster

6/6 Seaux CHILL

Chattanooga Public Library will have the heat press in the alley for you to press your own koozie.

And, we're not keeping the fun inside the restaurants as there will be bars and seating in the alley as well.