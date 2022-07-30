Alley Vibes 2022

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Vibes are taking over Cooper's Alley in downtown Chattanooga this summer for the very first Alley Vibes on July 30! Expect an electric atmosphere with live music, art vendors, delicious food, and adult beverages 🍻 We will also have a costume contest (prizes for first, second, and third).

Featuring live performances by:

BOHANNONS (Chattanooga, TN)

Homegrown rebel rock legends offering up earthy tones and hair-raising vocals

🎧 LISTEN: https://spoti.fi/3xihQUP

SEVENSTONES (Ringgold, GA)

Southern rock renegades from North Georgia providing fist-pumping, headbanging grooves

🎧 LISTEN: https://spoti.fi/3NO236O

GOOD GRIEF (Chattanooga, TN)

Indie alt rock trio with a high-flying live show and poppy melodies

🎧 LISTEN: https://spoti.fi/3z99GAp

CODY PARSON & THE HEAVY CHANGE

Groovy indie rock with a southern edge

🎧 LISTEN: https://spoti.fi/3PR92gZ

🎟️ TICKETS: $15

🚪 DOOR: 6:00PM

🎶 MUSIC: 7:00PM

This show is being brought to you by Cherry Street Tavern and Alive Music Collective.

Info

