Come celebrate with us at the Alpine Crest Elementary Fall Festival, Friday September 28th. There will be inflatables, a chili cook off, petting zoo, face painting, vendors, food and so much more. Wristbands will be $10 for kids and parents get in free! The wristbands are good for all activities except for food and the private vendors. There is free parking and shuttle service from 4825 Dayton Boulevard. Buses will be running every 15 minutes throughout the night. There will be no parking allowed on school grounds.
Alpine Crest Elementary Fall Festival
Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road , Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
