Join us for the 3rd Annual All in for ALS event on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Stratton Hall. Attendees will enjoy casino-style games, great food and drink, a silent and live auction - all to raise funds for vital care services, offered free of charge by The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter to those affected by ALS. Each day brings us one step closer to finding effective treatments and a cure for this terrible disease. We hope you'll make plans to join us!