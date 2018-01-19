ALL IN FOR ALS

to Google Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Launching this year, ALL IN for ALS is a new, unique, exciting event the Tennessee Chapter is introducing in the Chattanooga community. Join the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter for a night of fun casino games, food and drink, silent auction, and more!

Tickets at: https://allinforals.eventbrite.com/

VIP Tickets are going fast – VIP’s receive 6:00PM entrance time, VIP gift, extra $1000 in “funny money” and unlimited signature cocktails!

** THIS IS A 21+ EVENT ONLY **

Event sponsorships are available! Please email lauren.bonds@alstn.org for more information.

Info
Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
6153315556
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - ALL IN FOR ALS - 2018-01-19 18:00:00
Digital Issue 14.52

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 2, 2018

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours