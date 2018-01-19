Launching this year, ALL IN for ALS is a new, unique, exciting event the Tennessee Chapter is introducing in the Chattanooga community. Join the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter for a night of fun casino games, food and drink, silent auction, and more!

Tickets at: https://allinforals.eventbrite.com/

VIP Tickets are going fast – VIP’s receive 6:00PM entrance time, VIP gift, extra $1000 in “funny money” and unlimited signature cocktails!

** THIS IS A 21+ EVENT ONLY **

Event sponsorships are available! Please email lauren.bonds@alstn.org for more information.