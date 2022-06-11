Altered Book Journaling

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Never be intimidated by a blank page again. Expand your creativity as you use a published book to explore several journal styles including blackout poetry, color swatching, doodling, collage and so much more!

You will receive a book or magazine, paint, brush, stencils, paper and ephemera personally curated for a fun and inspirational class experience.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Altered Book Journaling - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Book Journaling - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Book Journaling - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Book Journaling - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 27, 2022

Saturday

May 28, 2022

Sunday

May 29, 2022

Monday

May 30, 2022

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours