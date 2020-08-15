Alton Park Community Urban Farm & Market

The mission of the Alton Park CommUNITY Urban Farm & Market is to create a sustainable urban farm that empowers the community through health education, food access, and economic empowerment.

The market is working to accept EBT by the end of July and currently accepts cash. Thanks to UnitedHealthCare the Alton Park CommUNITY Market also has a one-to-one matching program that provides $1 of free produce for every dollar spent using EBT. The market will also feature other vendors including Crabtree Farms and Kids of Growth.

The garden contains 700 square feet of raised beds, a compost pile, and a bright blue tool shed to match the Beth Center’s logo. The garden is currently growing tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, squash, okra, strawberries, and watermelon.

For questions please call (423) 362-7245.

