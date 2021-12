× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Company Alzheimer's Association of Chattanooga

This holiday season Blue Orleans & Wanderlinger will join the Alzheimer's Association of Chattanooga to help raise awareness while raising funds for research and local programs. Patrons will have an opportunity to meet staffers and volunteers of the Alzheimer's Association that will be selling 'swag bags' for a $20 donation or more. Cash donations are greatly appreciated. Help us find a cure #endalz