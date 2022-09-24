× Expand Mars Michael Amanda Shires at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

VIP Package: $149

VIP PACKAGE DETAILS:

One reserved ticket in the first 2 rows

Early venue entry

Intimate soundcheck performance by Amanda Shires

Q&A session with Amanda Shires

Specially designed Amanda Shires VIP merchandise bundle

Exclusive Amanda Shires tote bag

Commemorative pre-show tour laminate

Merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public

Limited availability

Grammy and Americana-award-winning singer-songwriter and virtuoso violinist Amanda Shires has pushed the reset button, releasing an album that is so unlike anything she has ever recorded before that you would be tempted to think it’s her debut album instead of her seventh. Take It Like a Man is a fearless confessional, showing the world what turning 40 looks like in 10 emotionally raw tracks, and as the title track intimates, not only can she “take it like a man,” but more importantly she can “Take it like Amanda,” as the last line proclaims-- the clue to the entire album, and perhaps Shires herself.

“I wrote that last line, ‘take it like a man,’” says Shires from her barn/studio located about 30 minutes outside of Nashville. “Then I changed it. I realized you can try and do what they say and take it like a man and show that you can withstand anything. But truly you can only take it like yourself.”