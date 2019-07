Amani ya Juu invites you to attend the viewing and release of an inspiring short documentary about Amani Uganda. We will also get to hear one of the film makers share his testimony form his experience there.

Amani Chattanooga, 420 S. Willow St.

6:30 - 7:30 PM

Join us to celebrate the powerful story of God's work in the lives of these women, invest in their future, and share their story with others.

RSVP to chattanooga@amaniafrica.org