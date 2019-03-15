A Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming back to FEED. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.
Amber Fults
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsAuthor C H Hooks in Conversation with Adam Latham
-
Talks & ReadingsNovelist C.H. Hooks Reading
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & LearningChattanooga Girls Leadership Academy's 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
-
-
Education & LearningUnderstanding Dog Behavior
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsArt + Issues: An Artful Sense of Space
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DanceWest Side Story
-
Theater & DanceOf Mice and Men
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicRain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Markets2019 Native Plant Marketplace & Expo
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenAll About Spring Rose Care!
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMen
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga: Liberation Flow
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & Learning Film This & ThatAn Irish-American Salute to Western Director JOHN FORD (Double Feature Film Screening)
-
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic