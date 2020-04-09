Amber Fults-Going The Social Distance Session: 90s Edition Vol 2

Here I go, here I go, here I go again. Hey what's my weakness? 90s MUSIC!!! Join me on my music page this Thursday at 8pm for Volume 2 of the 90s edition of Going the Social Distance Sessions!

I had lots of requests that I didn't get to and I'm definitely playing a few of my SUPER old oiginals this time. Share this event with your friends! Invite everyone you know and let's get a ton of people in here for some fun times and good old 90s jams.

Wear some 90s gear and send me pictures and we'll make a collage of them to where we look like we're all hanging out together! See you sucker MCs Thursday at 8pm!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2480109092254522/