The next edition of Going the Social Distance Sessions will be a 90s edition! Give me your 90s requests and I'll try to learn some ahead of time! Tune in @ 8pm et this Thursday, 4.2.2020 on my music page (https://www.facebook.com/AmberFultsMusic) and we'll talk about our favorite 90s music, sing some 90s songs (plus I'll be whipping out some of the first songs I ever wrote!) and just basically all things from one of my favorite decades!
Amber Fults - Going the Social Distance Sessions: 90s Edition!
Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
Thursday
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101 - ONLINE CLASS
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFacebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge
-
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkHouse Party Cocktails - ONLINE CLASS
-
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBasic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS
-
Sunday
Monday
-
Education & LearningHelp! My Planner Doesn't Work - ONLINE CLASS
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningiPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS
-
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkAir Fryer 101 - ONLINE CLASS
-