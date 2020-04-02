Amber Fults - Going the Social Distance Sessions: 90s Edition!

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The next edition of Going the Social Distance Sessions will be a 90s edition! Give me your 90s requests and I'll try to learn some ahead of time! Tune in @ 8pm et this Thursday, 4.2.2020 on my music page (https://www.facebook.com/AmberFultsMusic) and we'll talk about our favorite 90s music, sing some 90s songs (plus I'll be whipping out some of the first songs I ever wrote!) and just basically all things from one of my favorite decades!

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
