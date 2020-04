I'm baaaaaack! I've missed my weekly live stream so this week it's going down. I'm trying to finish a song I've been working on and I'll be playing some other originals and covers. No theme this week other than live music and laughter but I'll be announcing the theme for next week Thursday! Invite you friends, tune in and let's have some fun!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/685745388856478/