Amber Fults in the Garden

Chattanooga Song Circle and Barking Legs Theater again team up for a live, safe, outdoor concert with limited audience (30), and masks required. Tickets are $25, with the first ten sold at $20, so buy early and save money. All proceeds go to the artist with a portion to Barking Legs. Singer/songwriter Amber Fults has been a mainstay on the Chattanooga music scene for years. Come see why!