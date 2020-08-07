Amber Fults
This Friday night August 7th, I’ll be playing outside on the patio at Gate 11 Distillery from 7pm-9pm!! Come and drink to the week being over and that cooler weather is on the way!
to
Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Amber Fults
