Veterans of the Chattanooga music scene are teaming up to honor all Tennessee Valley veterans for the 6th annual American Dream Concert at Historic Engel Stadium April 27 at 6pm.

The native Chattanooga rockers rarely share the same stage, but say this was the perfect way to honor our hometown veterans.

Johnny Smith of The Power Players says, “We are incredibly privileged to play for a cause benefitting true American heroes. We have two Army veterans in the band as well as family members that currently serve. This coupled with playing with our local and legendary musicians, in a venue with so much history, is an ‘over the top’ opportunity. We are beyond excited to play a rare public show in our hometown for our veterans!”

“My Dad was in the U.S. Army, 4th Cavalry during the Battle of the Bulge,” Says Jimmy Tawater. It is indeed a special privilege to be chosen to play this concert with my friends and colleagues in an effort to honor those Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines both past and present for their service to our nation.”

The American Dream Concert supports veterans and directly benefits UTC's College of Business Veterans Entrepreneurship Program. The UTC College of Business VEP is one of only four programs in the country to provide veterans the opportunity to translate past military knowledge and skillsets into valuable entrepreneurial skills.

Through online education and 'boot camp' style classes, veterans develop practical professional capabilities as they prepare to launch or grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.utc.edu/vep.

Roger Alan Wade will kick off the celebration at 6pm. The Power Players follow at 7pm, Jimmy Tawater plays at 8pm, and Overland Express takes the stage at 9pm.

Tickets available now at www.riverbendfestival.com.

Admission is available online or at the gate day of show.