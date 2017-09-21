Americana Rising

Welcome Nashville Americana Singer-Songwriters Josh Gray and Jason Erie. They'll be making their first appearance in Chattanooga playing their original songs.

With his diverse blend of folk and country blues, Josh Gray’s music bridges both generations and genres. From love and loss to suspenseful car chase ballads his songs carve a new path in the timeless folk tradition.

www.joshgraymusic.com

Reminiscent of early Springsteen, Jason Erie mashes Americana storytelling with the punk-rock edge he grew up on. His music shines a redemptive light on the shadowed characters living in every corner of the country.

www.jasoneriemusic.com