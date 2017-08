L.A.-based singer/songwriter Annette Conlon is set to embark on her second Compassionette Tour of the South-East beginning September 1, 2017, spreading the word of her musical activism at many stops along the way.

Annette Conlon performs locally at Cadence Coffee Company, 11 E. 7th St., Friday, September 8. Showtime: 7pm-9:00pm. Free, all ages. Info: (423) 521-7686 or http://www.cadencecoffeeco.com/.