Americana Youth Concert

Patriot Hall 320 Emberson Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia

The Share America Foundation will host an Americana Youth Concert marking the release of its new CD "Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia" featuring Colton Brown, Emerald Butler, Caleb Lewis, Wally O'Donald, and Ryan Stinson on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Street in Ringgold.

Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. Other youth performers may appear. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $12, Youth 18 and under free with adult. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.

Patriot Hall 320 Emberson Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia
