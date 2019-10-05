AMG's Day of Sharing

This is AMG's inaugural "Day of Sharing | Inspire Hope. Change a Future". Our goal is to find sponsors for 200 in need.

We will have stations set up with opportunities and all you need to know about sponsoring a child in need through our sponsorship program. The event will also feature a live remote with J103, free lunch, a pumpkin patch supporting our Bundles of Love program, a bouncy house, face painting, and more.

AMG's Child and Youth Development program committed to building a “Bridge to Life” to safely carry children over the rivers of brokenness that have trapped their families for generations. Our holistic approach puts the Gospel front and center, as AMG International national leaders share the love of Christ through word and deed. In short, we equip children to live productive lives, provide hope for a better tomorrow, train up future leaders of the faith and strengthen the local church. In the process, we also provide much-needed support for their families.