Amy Brewer-Davenport Art Party

to

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a special art party featuring Amy Brewer-Davenport, local artist and macrame creator! We're very excited to be hosting her, and you should be too!

*masks required*

