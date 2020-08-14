Amy Brewer-Davenport Art Party
Join us for a special art party featuring Amy Brewer-Davenport, local artist and macrame creator! We're very excited to be hosting her, and you should be too!
*masks required*
to
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Amy Brewer-Davenport Art Party
Join us for a special art party featuring Amy Brewer-Davenport, local artist and macrame creator! We're very excited to be hosting her, and you should be too!
*masks required*
Education & LearningiPhoneography: Editing Photos
-
Food & DrinkTomato Canning
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
-
Education & LearningHome Canning 101
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningHome Canning 101
-
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critique & Artistic Growth
-
Education & LearningOil Painting With Mia Bergeron
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Education & LearningYarn Club!
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.