Amy LaVere + Will Sexton

She is well known among songwriters and critics alike. NPR’s Robert Siegel says she “specializes in lyrics that are more barbed than her sweet soprano prepares you for.” Her growing catalogue of material and steady critical acclaim suggest a first-tier presence on the Americana and indie-folk/punk circuits.

Amy’s live performances are anything but predictable. She might appear on stage with a full band, sporting a mask and pink wig, or simply be a natural in blue jeans and sandals, but her upright bass and clever song delivery are constants. Her voice is at once the bully and the victim. She’s performed in venues as wide-ranging as St. Andrew’s Hall in London and Memphis’ famed dive bar Earnestine and Hazel’s. There’s no room she can’t find an audience in and charm it to pieces.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Will is featured on a new CD, Hallelujah, I’m A Dreamer, which was recorded with his wife and noted bassist Amy LaVere. Will and Amy captured the energy of their live shows together on these 11 tracks. The stripped-down sound celebrates both the freedoms and limitations found on the road in stunning form. The arrangements are spare and tight, showcasing Will and Amy’s charming, disarming harmonies.

Doors at 8:30, Music will start around 9pm.

Limited seating, tickets available online.

$15 Early Bird Tickets | $20 at The Door