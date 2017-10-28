This fall two of America’s most respected and influential singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt unite on stage for their acoustic tour across the Unites States. A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums over three decades. John Hiatt’s work has earned him an Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting, and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Coupled with their gift for storytelling, the pair fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Together they make one of the most compelling and captivating performances on tour now.
An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Art & ExhibitionsBiennial Art Faculty Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicBike Night with Tyson Leamon
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Thursday
-
Education & LearningNature Nuts: Why is that Turtle Beeping?
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMuseum Hop
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersD9's 2nd Annual Tin Cup Golf Tournament
-
-
Education & LearningTerm Effects on the People Who Lived Here
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Theater & DanceOur Destiny Is His Legacy
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicDr. B & The Ease
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
-
Concerts & Live MusicThreadbare Skivvies
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicDevon Gilfillian
-
Concerts & Live MusicIron & Wine
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic