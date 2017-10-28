An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

This fall two of America’s most respected and influential singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt unite on stage for their acoustic tour across the Unites States. A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums over three decades. John Hiatt’s work has earned him an Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting, and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Coupled with their gift for storytelling, the pair fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Together they make one of the most compelling and captivating performances on tour now.