On Friday, April 6, Reflections Gallery presents a new exhibit entitled “An Artist and Her Visions of Art.” For more than 30 years Reflections Gallery has supported local artists and craftspersons. Young and aspiring art students are no exception. On April 6, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Advanced Placement and college-bound art students at Boyd Buchanan School will host a free public reception to showcase their best work of this academic year. Be sure to include this new exhibit in your “First Friday” plans.

During the April 6 reception, visitors to the gallery will be treated to heavy hors d’oeuvres and will also enjoy Reflections’ 3,000 square foot gallery space featuring more than 150 pieces of work by other local artists. The Boyd Buchanan exhibit will continue through April 20th.

Boyd Buchanan students are encouraged to explore the creative process, think abstractly, and develop an appreciation for fine arts. Other fine arts programs at the school include band, drama, chorus, sculpture, pottery, graphic design and photography.

Reflections Gallery is located at 6922 Lee Highway near the intersection of Lee Hwy. and Shallowford Road. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.