Chattanooga State music faculty Nicholas Hartline, clarinet and Dr. Alan Nichols, piano, team up with Chattanooga Symphony cellist, Suzanne Sims for an evening of chamber music on February 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Trio, Op. 11 and Johannes Brahms Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 114.