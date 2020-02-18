An Evening Of Chamber Music

Google Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Chattanooga State music faculty Nicholas Hartline, clarinet and Dr. Alan Nichols, piano, team up with Chattanooga Symphony cellist, Suzanne Sims for an evening of chamber music on February 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Trio, Op. 11 and Johannes Brahms Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 114.

Info

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening Of Chamber Music - 2020-02-18 19:30:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours