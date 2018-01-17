An Evening With David Rawlings

David Rawlings’s third album, Poor David’s Almanack, is out now on Acony Records. For the album of ten new songs, Rawlings leaves the Dave Rawlings Machine moniker behind and serves up a wry mixture of acoustic and electric music rich in ageless American vernacular. Poor David’s Almanack was engineered by studio wizards Ken Scott (Beatles, David Bowie) and Matt Andrews on analog tape during a week of sessions at legendary Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rawlings and longtime compatriot Gillian Welch joined together with Willie Watson, Paul Kowert, Brittany Haas, Ketch Secor, and Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes to produce an album for all seasons. NPR hails the album as “a sweetly engaging, impressively wide-ranging collection of American roots music” and it can be purchased on all formats here.

Recently Poor David’s Almanack was premiered in its entirety as an NPR First Listen and The Wall Street Journal ran an in-depth interview with Rawlings, where they hailed him as an “extraordinary folk guitarist with a sympathetic ear and bell like tone,” who “tends to favor thoughtful single-note or arpeggiated solos that follow their own logic and aren’t locked into a cliché.” Rolling Stone Country also premiered the first single from Rawlings’ album, “Cumberland Gap”. The rollicking cut features Gillian Welch, and Rolling Stone Country calls it “haunting” and a “Southern Gothic stomp.”

This release marks the 8th studio collaboration between Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. Their creative partnership spans over two decades and includes the GRAMMY-nominated The Harrow and the Harvest (2011), the much lauded and latest Rawlings release, Nashville Obsolete, which landed on numerous 2015 year-end best???of lists, and the 2001 GRAMMY-nominated masterpiece Time (The Revelator). All releases are available on Acony Records, the independent label they founded in 2001. In recognition of their remarkable career, Welch and Rawlings were honored with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting in 2015 and the Berklee American Masters Award in 2016.

