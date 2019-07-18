An Evening with Erica Witsell

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Erica Witsell's debut novel Give arrives in June and is a gripping tale of a fractured family that leaves two sisters struggling for belonging. Set in the Central Valley of California, Give is luminous and poignant: the story of one family’s troubled quest to redeem the mistakes of the past and a stirring testament to the bonds of sisterhood.

Erica Witsell has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and a master’s from UC Berkeley. Her writing has appeared in The Sun Magazine, and Brain, Child’s online publication. Give is her debut novel. Erica lives in western North Carolina with her family, where she teaches English as a new language and writes a blog about motherhood. She loves mountains, languages, bicycling, and dance.

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Talks & Readings
