Get ready for a great night out! On Friday, May 18, at 7:00, "An Evening with Jo" will be presented by the Alexian Players at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain.

Based on the writings of acclaimed E TN writer Jo Carson, this play brings to life the joys and tribulations of the people of Appalachia.

Their voices are shared through a number of vignettes gathered by Jo as she listened to those with whom she lived and interacted.

These conversations are taken from her award winning book "Stories I Ain't Told Nobody Yet".

Tickets for $ 10.00 are available by advance purchase only from Mountain Arts Community Center 423-886-1959. All ticket proceeds are for the benefit of the MACC. Additional tax-deductible gifts to MACC may be made at the performance by check payable to MACC.