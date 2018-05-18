An Evening With Jo

Google Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00

Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church 630 Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

Get ready for a great night out!  On Friday, May 18, at 7:00, "An Evening with Jo" will be presented by the Alexian Players at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain.

Based on the writings of acclaimed E TN writer Jo Carson, this play brings to life the joys and tribulations of the people of Appalachia.  

Their voices are shared through a number of vignettes gathered by Jo as she listened to those with whom she lived and interacted.  

These conversations are taken from her award winning book "Stories I Ain't Told Nobody Yet".

Tickets for $ 10.00 are available by advance purchase only from Mountain Arts Community Center 423-886-1959. All ticket proceeds are for the benefit of the MACC.  Additional tax-deductible gifts to MACC may be made at the performance by check payable to MACC.

Info
Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church 630 Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening With Jo - 2018-05-18 19:00:00
DI 15.17

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours